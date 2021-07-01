Everyone is partnering up for July 2021's Top 40 country songs on the radio. Four of the Top 10 songs on this month's list are collaborations.

The No. 1 song, however, is still a solo effort. For a second straight month, Luke Combs tops this list with "Forever After All," his multi-week country airplay hit. Behind him, find a big debut by Old Dominion, the No. 1 sales song to begin July 2021 in Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like" and country music's breakout artist of 2021, Lainey Wilson.

Can you find your favorite song on the radio on this list? Chris Young and Dierks Bentley also fare well in July, as does Thomas Rhett and Miranda Lambert, who has two songs inside the Top 10.

The list of July 2021's Top 40 Country Songs is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

Top 40 Country Songs for July 2021:

40. Priscilla Block, “Just About Over You”

39. Michael Ray, “Whiskey and Rain”

38. Russell Dickerson, “Home Sweet”

37. Ingrid Andress, “Lady Like”

36. Matt Stell, "That Ain't Me No More"

35. Toby Keith, "Old School"

34. Parker McCollum, “To Be Loved By You” — NEW ALBUM, GOLD CHAIN COWBOY, COMING JULY 30!

33. Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney, "Half of My Hometown"

32. Lee Brice, “Memory I Don’t Mess With”

31. Chris Stapleton, "You Should Probably Leave"

30. Jon Pardi, “Tequila Little Time”

29. Callista Clark, “It’s 'Cause I Am”

28. Lady A, “Like a Lady”

27. Dustin Lynch Feat. Mackenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”

26. Scotty McCreery, “You Time”

25. Kenny Chesney, “Knowing You”

24. Jameson Rodgers Feat. Luke Combs, “Cold Beer Calling My Name”

23. Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley, “Freedom Was a Highway”

22. Zac Brown Band, "Same Boat"

21. Chase Rice, Feat. Florida Georgia Line, “Drinkin’ Beer. Talkin’ God. Amen.”

20. Elvie Shane, “My Boy”

19. Luke Bryan, “Waves”

18. Carly Pearce, “Next Girl”

17. Justin Moore, “We Didn’t Have Much”

16. Jordan Davis, “Almost Maybes”

15. Jason Aldean, “Blame It on You”

14. Cole Swindell, “Single Saturday Night”

13. Keith Urban & Pink, “One Too Many”

12. Thomas Rhett, “Country Again”

11. Dan + Shay, “Glad You Exist”

10. Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like" — HIGHEST DEBUT!

9. Miranda Lambert, “Settling Down”

8. Ryan Hurd With Maren Morris, “Chasing After You”

7. Lainey Wilson, “Things a Man Oughta Know”

6. Dierks Bentley, “Gone”

5. Old Dominion, “I Was on a Boat That Day” - BIGGEST JUMP — UP 15 SPOTS!

4. Elle King + Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (and I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

3. Nelly and Florida Georgia Line, “Lil Bit”

2. Chris Young & Kane Brown, “Famous Friends”

1. Luke Combs, “Forever After All” — TWO STRAIGHT MONTHS AT NO. 1!