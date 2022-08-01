A familiar face returns to No. 1 on the Top 40 Country Songs list for August 2022, while one of the decade's most reliable hitmakers checks in at No. 2 with what is arguably his best song to date.

Artists behind the Top 10 songs are a brawny bunch this month: Tyler Hubbard, Jelly Roll and newcomer Jackson Dean each appear with current radio singles that are making a difference. Morgan Wallen checks in at No. 9 and No. 10, while an artist who's brand new to the chart bows in at No. 11.

Did your favorite artist make this list of the Top 40 Country Songs in country music? Maren Morris, Carrie Underwood and Lainey Wilson are a few of the women in country who got it done in August. Scroll down to find your favorite artist and click any link to hear the song.

The list of Top 40 country songs of August 2022 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

Top 40 Country Songs for August 2022:

40. Nate Smith, “Whiskey on You”

39. Gabby Barrett, “Pick Me Up”

38. Jimmie Allen, “Down Home”

37. Frank Ray, “Country’d Look Good on You”

36. Jordan Davis, “What My World Spins Around”

35. Jason aldean, “That’s What Tequila Does”

34. Old Dominion, “No Hard Feelings”

33. Kelsea Ballerini, “Heartfirst”

32. Lainey Wilson, “Heart Like a Truck”

30. Dan + Shay, “You”

29. Sam Hunt, “Water Under the Bridge”

28. Chris Stapleton, “Joy of My Life”

27. Justin Moore, “With a Woman You Love”

26. Thomas Rhett Feat. Riley Green, “Half of Me”

25. Zac Brown Band, “Out In the Middle”

24. Mitchell Tenpenny, “Truth About You”

23. Carrie Underwood, “Ghost Story”

22. Lee Brice, “Soul”

21. Luke Bryan, “Country On”

20. Dustin Lynch, “Party Mode”

19. Russell Dickerson & Jake Scott, “She Likes It”

18. Dylan Scott, “New Truck” — NEW LIVIN' MY BEST LIFE ALBUM DROPS AUG. 5!

17. Scotty McCreery, “Damn Strait”

16. Chris Young With Mitchell Tenpenny, “At the End of a Bar”

15. Maren Morris, “Circles Around This Town”

14. Ernest Feat. Morgan Wallen, “Flower Shops”

13. Ingrid Andress With Sam Hunt, “Wishful Drinking”

12. Jake Owen, “Best Thing Since Backroads”

11. Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange” — HIGHEST DEBUT!

10. Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You”

9. Morgan Wallen, “You Proof”

8. Jelly Roll, “Son of a Sinner”

7. Jackson Dean, “Don’t Come Lookin’”

6. Bailey Zimmerman, “Fall In Love”

5. Jon Pardi, “Last Night Lonely” — BIGGEST JUMP, UP 18 SPOTS!

4. Kane Brown, “Like I Love Country Music” — LAST MONTH'S NO. 1 SONG!

3. Tyler Hubbard, “5 Foot 9”

2. Cole Swindell, “She Had Me at Heads Carolina”

1. Luke Combs, “The Kind of Love You Make”