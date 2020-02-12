Tony Lucca, ‘Beautiful Woman, Happy Man’ [Exclusive Premiere]

Nashville singer-songwriter Tony Lucca is premiering his new song "Beautiful Woman, Happy Man" exclusively for readers of The Boot. Press play below to listen.

"Beautiful Woman, Happy Man" is a slow-burning acoustic anthem about sticking together during the ups and downs of love. A simple acoustic guitar melody provides the perfect backdrop for Lucca's raw, emotive vocals.

"Wasn't always easy, wasn't always good / Too many times getting caught not loving like we should," Lucca sings. "Yet here we stand, doin' the best we can / Being toe to toe, hand in hand."

The story of how "Beautiful Woman, Happy Man" came to life is seriously sweet: "It was initially written for a couple of longtime supporters of mine who were celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary," Lucca tells The Boot.

"I had them send me separate emails, detailing their individual take on 20 years together. Fortunately, their stories checked out," he adds. "It was fun to see how both versions of their story helped color the lyrics in different ways. It was quite inspiring, honestly."

"Beautiful Woman, Happy Man" is the latest in a series of singles that Lucca's been releasing over the past few months, and that will eventually culminate in a six-song EP titled Right Here. "It was recorded as part of a batch of songs I had initially been considering recording for my most recent full-length, but for one reason or another, they just didn't wind up on the album," Lucca explains.

Fans may recognize Lucca from his second-place finish on The Voice's second season, or perhaps as a member of the house band of Last Call With Carson Daly. He's also shared the stage with artists including Kelly Clarkson, Maroon 5 and Sara Bareilles.

Lucca will spend much of 2020 out on the road, including upcoming shows at City Vineyard in New York City (Feb. 21) and City Winery in Boston, Mass. (Feb. 22), Nashville, Tenn. (March 5) and Washington, DC (April 10). His setlists this year are based strictly on fans' requests via the Tony Lucca 2020 By Request Retrospective Facebook page.

Keep up with all of Lucca's goings-on at TonyLucca.com.

Listen to Tony Lucca's "Beautiful Woman, Happy Man"