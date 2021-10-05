Toby Keith Goes ‘Old School’ for His Stop on ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ [Watch]

Toby Keith made a stop on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday night (Oct. 4). He performed his current single, "Old School," off the track list of Peso in My Pocket, a new album that is scheduled to arrive on Oct. 15.

Dressed in head-to-toe denim and performing with his band on an outdoor stage, Keith's Stephen Colbert performance is reminiscent more of a concert or festival than it is of a traditional stop on a late-night talk show.

"Old School," a celebration of fond small-town memories from bygone times, is a years-old co-write between Maren MorrisRyan Hurd and songwriter Brett Tyler. Keith says that when he first heard it, he appreciated its throwback sound.

"When I first heard the demo, it reminded me of Steve Miller," the singer noted when he first released the track. "But it had a little bit of rap to it — not unlike the can of worms I opened years ago with 'I Wanna Talk About Me.' Then it's got the coolest melodic waterfall and I was like, 'Yeah, I gotta cut this.'"

Though Keith didn't have a hand in writing "Old School," he did put his songwriting stamp on a large portion of his new album. Four of the project's songs — including the title track — are solo writes by Keith. His longtime standing as a mainstay of the songwriting industry will earn him admission to the Nashville Songwriter's Hall of Fame later in 2021.

