Toby Keith’s Self-Titled Debut Album Tracks, Ranked

The old souls rolling their eyes in 1993 at Garth Brooks flying around Texas Stadium on TV tipped their caps to Toby Keith’s celebration of the Wild West, "Should've Been a Cowboy," and for good reason.

Like Patsy Montana before him, the newest name on the country charts -- the song was Keith's debut single, from a stacked debut album -- wanted to ditch modern conveniences for the freedom once enjoyed by roping and riding cowpokes. The sentiment of "Should've Been a Cowboy" packs an even stronger punch 25-plus years later, as technology drives society further away from the simple, rural lifestyle still revered by many country music fans.

Despite the high praise for "Should've Been a Cowboy," it’s only one of 10 solid selections from one of the greatest debut albums of its time. The record contains three additional Top 5 singles, plus six album tracks that’ll leave even the most cynical listeners wondering why it took so long for such a talented vocalist and songwriter to go from working in the Oklahoma oil fields to living an ongoing Music City success story.

Below, The Boot ranks Toby Keith's tracks. No. 1 is probably obvious -- but maybe not the others.