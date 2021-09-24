How Well Do You Know Tim McGraw? Take the Quiz!

Tim McGraw will be the first to tell you that wife Faith Hill saved his life. His exact words were "I'd be dead," but the full story is deeper and much sweeter.

It's also just one part of this week's trivia video. How well do you know Tim McGraw? Questions about his raising, his tattoos, why he wears a black cowboy hat and the moment he knew he needed to get sober are all part of this video. There are six questions — see how many you can get right:

McGraw's next move is going to be one made away from the music stage. In December he'll debut as James Dutton, the patriarch of the Yellowstone Dutton family, as played by Kevin Costner. Technically, he'll be John Dutton's great-great-grandfather, and Hill will be the grandmother version of the same. Sam Elliott and Billy Bob Thornton are also locked in for Season 1 of 1883 on Paramount+.

Musically, McGraw's new single is called "7500 OBO." It's the follow-up to "Undivided" with Tyler Hubbard and "I Called Mama," a Top 5 hit from his Here on Earth album. No knowledge of the singer's catalog is required for this trivia video, however. To score well you'll need to know a bit about his famous father and his strange connection to Keith Whitley.

