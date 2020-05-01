The message behind Tim McGraw's "Humble and Kind" has proven timeless, and it's especially poignant amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The country superstar has released an updated music video for the heartfelt 2016 track to coincide with the current 2020 climate.

The touching clip, which comes after McGraw's recorded performance of the song for the ACM Presents: Our Country special, highlights sacrifices being made across the country as people everywhere are forced to adjust to a "new normal." People are shown following social distancing guidelines while trying to connect with their loved ones in ways that would’ve seemed unimaginable a year ago: They look through windows to say hello to one another and hold up paper signs containing touching messages on the front; they also blow kisses at one another, or, simply, place a hand on a windowpane to feel a sense of closeness and comfort.

Halfway through the clip, attention is given to first responders and healthcare workers, who continue to risk their lives every day. Footage shows people lined up in the streets and peering over rooftops while applauding frontline workers for being brave and selfless.

The nearly minute-and-a-half tribute clip ends with the simple, yet purposeful, #StayHumbleAndKind hashtag, driving home a message that people all over the globe seem to need now more than ever before.

"Humble and Kind" served as the second single from McGraw’s 2015 album, Damn Country Music. The soaring ballad, written by lauded songwriter Lori McKenna, topped Billboard’s Country Airplay chart after its release and earned McGraw multiple awards, including a Grammy for Best Country Song.

McGraw, who re-signed with Big Machine Records earlier this year following his split from Sony Music Nashville, is set to release a new album, Here on Earth, later this year. He also plans to launch a summer tour of the same name; the trek is currently scheduled to begin in July and run through September.

