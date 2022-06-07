25 Years Ago: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Reach No. 1 With ‘It’s Your Love’

Twenty-five years ago today, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill soared to the top of the charts. Their duet "It's Your Love," from McGraw's Everywhere album, hit No. 1 on June 7, 1997.

When McGraw was on his Spontaneous Combustion Tour in 1996, with Hill as his opening act, sparks flew, and the pair began dating. The singer says that he knew as soon as he heard "It's Your Love," which was not intended as a duet, that he wanted to record it with his then-girlfriend.

"We were dating at the time, and we were in the middle of a tour together," McGraw recalls to American Songwriter. "I remember I had a place out in Leiper's Fork [a rural community in Tennessee, outside of Nashville], and the bus was sitting there. [Producer Bryon Gallimore's wife Missy] showed up with that song, and we went to the back of the bus to listen. I instantly knew I was going to cut it. I played it for Faith and told her I wanted her to sing on it. We both really felt like we had something."

"It's Your Live," written by Stephony Smith, is the first of many collaborations that the couple has recorded together. The Grammy Awards-nominated tune held the top spot for six weeks, sold more than 2 million units and won multiple awards, including both the ACM and CMA for Vocal Event of the Year.

The "It's Your Love" video, however, captured the most attention. The couple had been married less than seven months when the song was released, but by the time they filmed the video, Hill was noticeably pregnant with their first child, daughter Gracie Katherine. Rather than try to conceal her large belly, Hill proudly showed off her pregnancy in the video.

"It's Your Love" remains the most successful single of both McGraw and Hill's careers; it was included in McGraw's 2000 Greatest Hits album, as well as his 2008 Greatest Hits: Limited Edition and 2010 Number One Hits records. "It's Your Love" is available for download via iTunes.

