25 Years Ago: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Play Their First Concert as Husband and Wife

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been one of country fans' favorite couples for so many years now that it's almost impossible to remember a time when they weren't married. The pair were on tour together when they wed in a surprise ceremony in October of 1996, and they returned to the stage just days later to perform their first concert together as husband and wife.

According to RolandNote.com, McGraw and Hill resumed their Spontaneous Combustion Tour with a gig in Evansville, Ind., on Oct. 10, 1996, just four days after their surprise wedding in Louisiana. The show was their first time onstage as legal spouses.

McGraw and Hill first met backstage at the 1994 CRS New Faces of Country Music show, which they were both playing. They launched the appropriately-named Spontaneous Combustion Tour in March of 1996 and soon fell in love. They wed on Oct. 6, 1996, and now have three daughters; Gracie, Maggie and Audrey.

The couple have recorded a series of hit duets, including "It's Your Love," "I Need You," "Let's Make Love," "Angry All the Time" and more, and they launched a joint Soul2Soul Tour in 2000, which they have since reprised. They recorded their first full album of duets, The Rest of Our Life, in 2017.

