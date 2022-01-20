That's a wrap! Filming for Season 1 of 1883 is finished — for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, at least. The show's two stars marked the occasion on social media with a "bittersweet" photo of one of their last days on set.

It's a simple picture of two empty cast chairs in front of a lit teepee. McGraw and Hill play James and Margaret Dutton on the Paramount+ show. His Instagram picture brings several more questions about the future of the season and series. Some, we have an answer for (or at least an educated guess), while others are still a mystery.

"One of the last nights on set ... Bittersweet," McGraw writes. Hill would share his photo on her Instagram Story later.

Filming of 1883 finished just as Ep. 5 of the show premiered. This most recent episode included the stunning death of a fan favorite. It was arguably the biggest death across the entire Yellowstone and 1883 franchise. It was certainly the most surprising.

Episode 6 is being pushed back one week to Jan. 30, but fans have only been offered breadcrumbs about what's to come. McGraw's picture indicates that the group of travelers will encounter natives soon, or at least by the season's end. That was alluded to in the very first scene of the series, when Elsa (played by Isabel May) gets shot with an arrow.

The other natural question is whether McGraw and Hill will be back for a second season. Their characters survive — Yellowstone viewers saw a pair of flashbacks from the 1890s during Season 4 of the Kevin Costner show. However, it has never really been clear if the series was built for multiple seasons.

Nothing has been confirmed, but talking to Taste of Country, Eric Nelsen reveals that everyone on set was optimistic for a second season of the show, and creator Taylor Sheridan built it with multi-season arc in mind.

