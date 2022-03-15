Watch Tim McGraw’s ‘1883’ Castmates Sing ‘I Like It, I Love It’ With Him at Boots in the Park

Tim McGraw’s music and television worlds collided on Saturday (March 12) when his fellow 1883 cast members joined him onstage at Boots in the Park, a festival in in Norco, Calif.

Cast members LaMonica Garrett, James Landry Hébert, Alex Fine, Amanda Jaros, Emerson Miller, and McGraw’s wife and fellow star, Faith Hill, attended at the show. The actors watched the performance from backstage and shared videos from the night on social media.

Garrett, who plays the part of Thomas in the series, posted a video of the 1883-themed opening to McGraw’s performance of "Cowboy in Me."

“And it was in this moment, that me and my #1883TV castmates felt like rock stars backstage," he writes. "Got chills watching that @1883official footage on all those screens in front of thousands of screaming fans. Just another Saturday for @thetimmcgraw haha. Thanks for sharing the experience brother."

Naturally, the 1883 stars also joined their co-actor onstage during the show, performing a singalong of McGraw’s rowdy 1995 tune, “I Like It, I Love It."

“Still pinching myself that the @1883official gang got to join @timmcgraw and @faithhill on stage last night for Tim’s @bootsinthepark show. Soooo much fun was had,” Jaros writes alongside a video of the night. “Hands were clapped. Voices were raised. Boots were stomped. Birthdays were celebrated (@emersonmiller & @alexfine44). Thanks for the amazing time!!”

1883, a prequel to Western drama Yellowstone, premiered on Paramount+ on Dec. 19, 2021. Throughout its ten episodes, the series follows the journey of James and Margaret Dutton (Tim McGraw and Faith Hill) as they come to own the land that becomes Yellowstone Ranch.

Another prequel to the Yellowstone series, 1932, is set to follow the series.

