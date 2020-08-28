Thomas Rhett and Florida Georgia Line recently joined contemporary Christian music mainstay Chris Tomlin for a feel-good performance of "Thank You Lord" on Today. The tune comes from Tomlin's new collaborative album, released in July, that features appearances from a number of country music stars.

Lady A, Brett Young, Cassadee Pope and more crop up alongside the Rhett and FGL guest spots on Chris Tomlin and Friends. On Tuesday (Aug. 25), Today's viewers got a sample of the effort.

The pre-recorded performance aired during the Hoda and Jenna portion of the morning talk show, Today's fourth hour. But before the upbeat recital took place, co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager talked a little bit about how the creative partnership came to pass.

"After a chance meeting with Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Chris had the idea to combine the Christian music he'd been singing for over two decades with the country music he loved so much," Hager explains. Adds Kotb, "So with a little help from his friends Thomas Rhett and Florida Georgia Line, Chris recorded a special performance of his new single."

"Thank You Lord" was written by Tomlin, Rhett and Hubbard with Corey Crowder and David Garcia. The praise tune considers scriptural references such as 1 Corinthians 1:4 and Thessalonians 5:16-18.

It's not the first time the team has taken the worshipful tune to TV: All three artists also teamed up for a separate video performance of the track on the Late Late Show With James Corden.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app