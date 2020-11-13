Thomas Rhett Lets His Kids Watch Him on TV, But Pays for It Later

It never fails: The CMA Awards are on, and Thomas Rhett’s kids want to stay up late and watch the entire show. It always sounds like a good idea … until the next morning.

“They always do [stay up to watch the show], and we always pay for it in the morning,” Rhett shared with a laugh during a recent interview with Taste of Country Nights. “Their bedtimes are usually 7:30, but we definitely let them stay up and watch.”

At Wednesday night's (Nov. 11) 2020 CMA Awards, Rhett performed his uplifting single “Be a Light” alongside country icon Reba McEntire and Christian artist Chris Tomlin, both of whom appear on the studio version of the song. It was a special moment, certainly worthy of a later-than-usual bedtime for the couple's three daughters, Lennon Love, Willa Gray and Ada James, but there was another reason this year's ceremony was special, too.

“We are going to let them watch Mama present this year and watch Daddy perform,” Rhett explained ahead of the show (his wife, Lauren, presented the New Artist of the Year award). "This is always one of their favorite nights to stay awake for and stay up later than they are used to and eat cookies and watch us do our things."

The Akins girls will also have to stay up late on Nov. 30: That night, Rhett and his wife will host the 2020 CMA Country Christmas TV special.

Will they be impressed?

“I think they could care less,” Rhett admits with a laugh when asked if the couple's kids truly understand what he does for a living.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app