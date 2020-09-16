Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett Tie for 2020 ACM Awards Entertainer of the Year

In a truly 2020 twist ending to the ACM Awards, Carrie Underwood and Thomas Rhett tied for Entertainer of the Year during the 55th annual awards show on Wednesday night (Sept. 16). The joint victory was announced from the Grand Ole Opry House, at the very end of the ACMs show.

Show host Keith Urban was taken aback as he opened the Entertainer of the Year envelope to announce the night's biggest winner. He chuckled as he sorted out what was happening, and then announced Rhett's name as the first winner.

"Oh my goodness gracious ... Keith, what is happening right now?" Rhett said as he took the stage, before offering thanks to his family, fans and crew for helping him win.

Underwood, who took the stage after Rhett, succinctly summed up the moment: "2020, man!" she said.

"I am more than happy to share this with Thomas Rhett," she continued, praising her fellow star and the category's other three nominees: Luke Combs, Luke Bryan and Eric Church.

Underwood also offered a note of hope to the fans watching the audience-less show from home: You guys, hold on, [live music] will happen again. Just hold on."

The ACM Awards took place in Nashville for the first time ever in 2020, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Urban hosted from the Opry House, but additional performance and awards acceptances occurred at the Bluebird Cafe and the Ryman Auditorium.