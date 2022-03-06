Thomas Rhett Isn’t Partying Much Ahead of the ACMs: ‘I’m Doing Vegas Different This Time’

Over the weekend, Thomas Rhett headed out to Las Vegas for the 2022 ACM Awards solo, with his wife, Lauren Akins, set to fly in for the awards show on Monday night (March 7.)

"My wife gets in on Monday, so I'm kind of a bachelor for a couple days," Rhett told Taste of Country Nights. But if you think that means a weekend of fun, partying and blowing off steam, think again.

"I'm just gonna lay in bed, I'm telling you," says the dad of four, whose youngest child, Lillie Carolina, is just shy of five months old. Between a hectic home life raising a pack of young children and preparing to release not one but two new albums this year, Rhett's using this pre-show downtime to recharge and get caught up on sleep.

"Dude, I've been telling my wife, I'm doing Vegas different this time," Rhett continues. "I never go to bed when I should, when I'm out here. Last night I went to bed at 10. Worked out, had breakfast, it was awesome. I feel amazing. I'm trying to rejuvenate out here."

The singer has to take advantage of downtime any chance he can. As often as the family can manage, his wife and children join him on the road, and he has to work hard to make sure he's resting enough.

"I think the hardest part for me is just making sure I get sleep," Rhett explains, when asked about the difficulties of traveling with young kids. "Because one wakes up at 2, one wakes up at 4, feeding at 6 -- it's a long day."

As he heads into the 2022 ACMs, Rhett is the reigning Male Artist of the Year, a title he's nominated for again this time around. He's also performing his new single, "Slow Down Summer," and he's duetting with Breland for "Praise the Lord," a song they co-wrote.

The 2022 ACM Awards will take place on Monday (March 7) at 8 PM ET. The show will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Dolly Parton will co-host the event with Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen.