These Are the Best-Selling Bluegrass Albums of 2020

Sturgill Simpson is one multi-talented dude: He's landed on the country albums chart, the rock albums chart and now, in 2020, the bluegrass albums chart. In fact, one of his two releases this year is the second best-selling bluegrass album of 2020.

Per Billboard, Simpson's Cuttin' Grass Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions, released in mid-October, is No. 2 on the year-end Top Bluegrass Albums chart. The only project that beats it out is Billy Strings' debut disc, Home, which was released in September of 2019.

The chuckle-inducing Not Our First Goat Rodeo -- a collaboration between Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Chris Thile -- rounds out the Top 3 on the list of 2020's best-selling bluegrass albums. Elsewhere in the Top 10, find the SteelDrivers, the Steep Canyon Rangers and Old Crow Medicine Show.

Here's the full rundown of the Top 10 bluegrass albums of 2020, as ranked by Billboard: