Monday night (Nov. 30) was bigger than usual for Season 19 of The Voice: the start of live episodes, during which the Top 17 will be culled down, first to nine remaining contestants and then to the season's eventual winner.

At the start of Monday’s live episode, host Carson Daly shared some unexpected news: Team Kelly's Ryan Gallagher, who was one of the four-way knockout contenders competing for votes to grab the last space available to move forward to the playoffs, was forced to drop out ... with no explanation as to why he left the competition. Team Blake's Taryn Papa won the resulting vote to move into the next round.

It wasn't Shelton's only high point of the night. The country coach brought forth a number of stellar country performances from his remaining team members, including mom-and-daughters trio Worth the Wait, who took the stage with a swaying, harmonizing tune by another mother-daughter outfit, the Judds.

The Judds, of course, are just two people, while Worth the Wait blend three voices. On "Love Is Alive," the trio -- teenagers Mia and Jacy, plus "Mama T" Tara, who is the matriarch of the family -- all put forth their sweetest solos, plus some effortlessly blended harmonies.

While all three are melodic warblers, the strength in the performance came easily from their combined voices; in fact, each solo turn seemed a little weaker than usual this particular evening. However, Shelton didn't seem to find anything amiss, grinning proudly over his vocal group and pronouncing their performance the very best they've delivered yet.

Fans were able to vote for their favorites to move forward to the semi-finals until 7AM ET on Tuesday morning (Dec. 1). The results will be revealed during a follow-up episode on Tuesday evening.

