Only one truly country contestant — Lana Scott — remains on Team Blake Shelton for the current season of The Voice, but another hopeful from Team Blake offered her perspective on rich, earthy country vocals during Monday (Nov. 15) night's episode.

Wendy Moten performed a cover of Linda Ronstadt's signature song, "Blue Bayou," during the Top 13 Live Playoffs. While Moten has proved her merit as a vocal powerhouse in past Voice episodes, she opted for a more subdued performance this week, relying on her vocal maturity and range to convey the song's emotional message.

Though Moten isn't a country vocalist per se, she's long offered up vocal performances with streaks of country influence: Just a couple of weeks ago, her version of Aretha Franklin's "Ain't No Way" was a Knockouts-winning crowd pleaser with all four coaches. Unlike many of her Voice rivals, Moten already has an impressive musical career under her belt, and she has toured as a backup singer for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Martina McBride and Vince Gill.

"Blue Bayou" was a Top 5 country radio hit for Ronstadt in 1977, but the song is much older. Ray Orbison co-wrote it with songwriter Joe Melson, and it was a hit for Orbison in 1963. Ronstadt's version crossed genre boundaries, charting at No. 3 on Billboard's Easy Listening chart and earning her two Grammy nods the year it was released. The Eagles' Don Henley sang backup on her studio version of "Blue Bayou."

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.