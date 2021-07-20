The Voice is coming back this fall. On social media, NBC announced that Season 21 of the show will premiere on Sept. 20.

Kelly Clarkson and John Legend will both return to the show's panel of coaches for another season, as will country superstar Blake Shelton — the only coach who has taken part in every season of the show since it premiered in 2011. Nick Jonas was a coach on the last season of The Voice, though he won't be participating in the upcoming season; instead, another pop icon is taking his place: Ariana Grande.

It'll be Grande's first season as a full-time coach on The Voice. Jonas, along with many other coaches who've sat in the iconic red chairs over the years, has taken on the role a number of times, but rarely appeared in back-to-back seasons. Other stars who've taken on the job of coach multiple times include Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera and Gwen Stefani, who married Shelton earlier this month, after initially meeting him while filming the show.

In fact, Shelton and Stefani owe so much of their love story to The Voice that when they tied the knot on July 3, 2021, they asked Carson Daly — the show's long-running host — to officiate their ceremony. Per People, the newlyweds also opted out of a honeymoon after their wedding, due in part to the fact that Shelton had to head back to L.A. to resume filming for the upcoming season.

The resident country coach is coming into Season 21 on a high note. Last season, Shelton's contestant Cam Anthony won the show, giving Shelton his eighth victory for Team Blake over the course of the show's 20 seasons.

That means that Shelton has won more than any other coach in The Voice history. Of course, part of that hot streak can be chalked up to the fact that he's the only coach who's appeared on every season to date.

