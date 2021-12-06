It's getting down to the wire on The Voice, and Lana Scott had some big shoes to fill on Monday night (Dec. 6) when she took the stage for the Live Semi-Finals Top 8 Performances. The country standout from Chesapeake, Va., bravely tackled mega-vocalist Carrie Underwood's 2014 smash, “Something in the Water."

Scott chose the song as a way to showcase her gratitude for her mother, whom she says has loved her unconditionally.

“I want to make this finale as this big thank you to my mom because she deserves this recognition,” Scott, 28, told viewers in a pre-recorded segment ahead of her performance.

Wearing a white outfit and sparkly knee-high boots, Scott stood center-stage while flanked by seasoned musicians. Clouds of smoke hung below her feet as she poured her heart and soul into the memorable moment. Toward the end of the song, she was joined by a choir of backup singers — but that’s not all. She continued to make a statement by segueing into a powerful rendition of "Amazing Grace" and hit a difficult high note, which brought Blake Shelton out of his chair.

Afterward, coach John Legend praised Scott for being “consistent” throughout the competition and called her performance “inspiring.”

“I told you how important this week is for performances, and in my opinion, more important than the finale,” Blake Shelton said, “And wow! You’ve been consistent all along, but you’ve never turned it up like that. That’s your best performance of the season!”

Despite Shelton’s support for Scott, she is inarguably up against some heavy talent this season. She is one of three Team Blake contenders still in the running to become the Season 21 The Voice champion. Paris Winningham and Wendy Moten — who performed a duet of Eric Clapton's “Change the World” earlier in the evening — also currently represent Team Blake. Girl Named Tom and Hailey Mia are also vying for the win on Team Kelly, while Joshua Vacanti and Jershika Maple represent Team Legend. Ariana Grande also has one artist left in the competition, and they are fan-favorites Jim and Sasha Allen.

Fans can keep up with Scott’s journey on The Voice every Monday and Tuesday night on NBC.