Ariana Grande has landed a country/Americana act for her team on Season 21 of The Voice. The pop superstar and actor signed on to coach Jim and Sasha Allen on Tuesday night (Sept. 21) after they auditioned with John Denver's classic song "Leaving on a Jet Plane."

The father-son duo have an interesting back story. In their introduction video, Jim says he was involved in the bluegrass festival scene for years, and he has taught music for decades. Sasha grew up surrounded by music, and he was born female and transitioned to male.

They accompanied themselves on acoustic guitar and mandolin as they sang Denver's song, which Peter, Paul and Mary took to No. 1 in 1969. Their voices blended in crystalline harmonies that moved both Kelly Clarkson and then Grande to turn their chairs, competing for the chance to coach the duo.

Clarkson told the duo that there was "no way I'm letting you go home" after their strong audition, which had the studio clapping along to keep the beat. Grande praised their performance as well, saying it "really transported me."

Jim and Sasha Allen brought Blake Shelton a gift, but could not choose him as their coach, since neither he nor John Legend turned their chairs for them. They chose Grande as their coach, and she raved about them afterward, saying, "I felt like I was in the '70s" and that she felt like she should have had flowers in her hair as she listened to their song.

Tuesday was a big night for country music on The Voice. Shelton landed a strong new team member earlier in the evening after 28-year-old Lana Scott auditioned by singing Kelsea Ballerini's "Hole in the Bottle."

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8PM ET on NBC.

