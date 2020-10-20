The Voice Season 19 Blind Auditions kicked off Monday night (Oct. 19), with coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend back in their spinning red chairs, and with Gwen Stefani joining them once again. The premiere episode started off the four teams nicely, with exciting performances coming right off the bat.

Ian Flanigan managed to make Shelton turn around his chair with a gravelly, deep rendition of the Zac Brown Band's "Colder Weather." Surprisingly, given his rich and mature delivery, Shelton was the only one who turned for the vocalist.

The star coach expressed surprise when facing Flanigan in person, as he proved to be nothing like Brown; rather, Flanigan is a rather unassuming 30-year-old who explained he is currently living in a motorhome and touring full time, with his family in tow.

"And gargling glass?" asked an incredulous Shelton. "Where's your beard down to here?" he gestured. "Where's your hat? Your giant beer gut? All the things that go along with that voice that you have?"

"You have so much richness in that baritone of yours," agreed Legend. "It sounds like you've lived a thousand lives."

Meanwhile, Clarkson described his vocals as sounding like "a passport that's been used forever!"

Shelton, remaining baffled, compared Flanigan's vocals to Joe Cocker, and then went so far as to say he might possibly have the DNA of a lion, which had girlfriend Stefani erupting in laughter.

The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8PM ET on NBC.

