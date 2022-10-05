Blake Shelton has had a rocky start persuading members to join his team on Season 22 of NBC’s The Voice. But coaches made it easy on him on Monday (Oct. 3) night with contestant Hillary Torchiana.

Early on in the show, the 34-year-old aspiring star from the township of West Chester, Pa., dazzled folks with an impressive cover of Adele’s 2021 smash “Easy on Me.” Torchiana did not say whether or not she has an interest in delving into the country side of things, but her sound and vocals are certainly a fit for the genre, as she was giving Carrie Underwood vibes during her onstage moment.

She showcased her powerhouse pipes on the high notes and dug into her lower range on the low notes, incorporating various runs into her rendition throughout the stunning performance. Luckily for Shelton, he was the only coach who turned around — but that doesn’t mean the other coaches didn't think Torchiana deserves a spot in the running for the grand prize.

“I didn’t turn because I was feeling sorry for Blake,” Gwen Stefani quipped. “If I would’ve turned you would’ve probably chosen me, so I just wanted to go ahead and let [Blake] have a chance.”

“When you started singing, I didn’t know I was listening to an Adele song,” Shelton confessed, delivering his remarks after Stefani. “I just stay inside my box — my undecorated country box that I live in. But I did detect some twang in your voice. It was there. So it was enough that I thought, ‘You know what? I’m not exactly sure where this girl is coming from, but I wanna be a part of it. Welcome to Team Blake!”

Torchiana may be in for stiff competition, as this season of The Voice is already stacked with talent. Coaches are compiling teams of 14, which makes the pool of potential winners that much greater. But, Torchiana isn’t new to overcoming tough situations.

“I have been singing for as long as I can remember, but I’ve always had a backup plan,” she said in a pre-recorded clip ahead of her blind audition. “As much as I wanted to pursue music, I took the safe route. In my late 20s, I thought I had it all figured out. I had a great life, a great job, a cat and a dog I loved. On March 30, 2015, I had a house fire. I lost my cat and my dog and all of my belongings.”

Torchiana went on to explain that the house fire she experienced rendered her homeless, and she found herself living in and out of hotels before finding her way out of the turmoil. Now, Torchiana — who told viewers that she is preparing to tie the knot with her fiancé — can show what she’s made of on The Voice as she plans to give it her all in the weeks to come.

Be sure to keep up with Torchiana’s journey on The Voice every Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.