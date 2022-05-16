Camila Cabello’s in, Kelly Clarkson’s Out for Season 22 of ‘The Voice’

Another shakeup is coming to The Voice: After moving to a single season run in 2022, the network has announced that Camila Cabello will sign on as a coach, taking Kelly Clarkson's chair.

Cabello will be joining Voice veterans Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani who is coming back for another spin on the famous red chairs. All four new coaches are featured in a remix video on the show's Instagram, signing Mika's "Grace Kelly."

It's Cabello's first time serving as a coach on the reality singing competition though, she appeared on the show before as a mentor for Team John Legend last season. Cabello is also very familiar with signing competitions, as she made her splash in the music world competing with all-girl group Fifth Harmony on the X Factor USA in 2012. They placed third that season, and after a few years performing as a group, Cabello exited to begin her solo career.

As a rookie coach, it's never easy to secure a win. All three fellow coaches have won at least one season — Legend and Stefani each have one win under their belts, while Shelton is the winningest coach in the show's 21 seasons with eight successful runs.

The upcoming season will air in the fall. 2022 marks the first time the show has not produced two installments — in years past, The Voice aired in both the spring and fall seasons.

Although it's unclear why Clarkson is not returning to add to her four wins — including last year's victory with Girl Named Tom — she's been busy adding a new NBC show to her resume. She and Snoop Dogg hosting the inaugural season of American Song Contest on NBC this spring.