Coaches on Season 22’s The Voice have filled up their teams, which means the blind auditions have moved on to the challenging battle-round performances. But before all that happened on Monday night (Oct. 10), Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend celebrated completing their respective teams by belting out a catchy song as a quartet.

Taking the stage, the four celebrities turned out a memorable rendition of Cabello’s 2017 hit, “Havana.” The song, which features guest vocals by rapper Young Thug, appears on the pop star’s self-titled album.

Making it their own, the group took turns singing lead, with Cabello singing the opening lines.

“Havana, ooh na-na / Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh na-na,” she sang as her co-stars swayed back and forth, with a full band playing in the background.

Brass musicians also received some of the spotlight before Legend, Stefani, and Shelton got to their parts in the song. Shelton danced the least throughout the take. He stood next to his wife, who sported a silky pantsuit and leaned heavily into her spunky side.

“Havana, ooh na-na / Half of my heart is in Havana, ooh na-na, yeah! / You took me back to East Atlanta, oh, ooh / My heart is in Havana / My heart is in Havana / Havana, ooh na-na,” all four coaches sang in unison, closing out the up-tempo tune.

After their show-stopping performance, the two-hour edition of The Voice continued into the competition with the battle rounds, beginning with Team Blake’s Austin Montgomery and Tanner Fussel. The pair went head-to-head on an impressive cover of Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues.”

Shelton did not reveal the winner of the battle round. So, one of the two hopefuls will be sent home as part of the next episode of The Voice.

Fans can tune into The Voice every Monday and Tuesday night on NBC.