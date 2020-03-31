Monday night (March 30), The Voice continued its Battle Rounds. Returning coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, plus new coach Nick Jonas, pit their team members against each other in cutthroat duets to see who will move on to the final competition.

This segment of the show features help from celebrity mentors, with Shelton choosing Bebe Rexha, Clarkson earmarking pop star Dua Lipa, Legend enlisting Ella Mai and Jonas keeping things simple with his own brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas. Rexha, in particular, came in handy this week, when Shelton had Cam Spinks and Kailey Abel face off against each other.

The song Shelton chose for his two contestants was Kane Brown and Lauren Alaina's hit duet "What Ifs." It's territory Rexha is familiar with, having co-written one of the most crossover-y country hits of all time, Florida Georgia Line’s “Meant to Be."

Things didn't get off on the right foot from the beginning, as readers will see in the video above: Spinks, although expressing lavish gratitude for ending up on Shelton's team, just wasn't vibing with the song choice. "While it is a country song, it's not the kind of country that I am used to. It leans a lot heavier to the pop aspects of country," he protested.

"You just need to relax. Relax. Like, shake your body," offered up Rexha. "Don't be scared to try different things, 'cause that'll make you a better artist."

As Spinks nodded, not looking entirely convinced, Shelton added, "One of my favorite rappers of all time is Jerry Reed ... He really was the first guy in country to come out and do that stuff, you know?"

Abel didn't express much hesitation, and Shelton seemed to resign himself to seeing what would happen with this particular duet. "I think this performance is gonna come down to whoever can prove that they're comfortable in a song that isn't something they would normally do," he noted.

Shelton didn't have much to worry about with the delivery of the song, at least: Both singers added a charred, rough edge that distinguished it from Brown and Alaina's version, leaving a tough decision to be made.

"That was fun!" exclaimed Legend at the end of the song, a sentiment that Jonas agreed with. Clarkson, however, was a bit more astute: "I thought this was a really odd song that you maybe haven't ever sung before and maybe won't in the future," she directed at Spinks.

"So, the song was completely not what you do," agreed Shelton, adding, "Both of you stepped up to the plate, and it was a great performance. You put the work in."

Shelton didn't hesitate too long before choosing Spinks as the winner of the battle. Unfortunately, none of the other coaches "stole" Abel for their team, so she was sent home.

The Voice airs on Mondays on NBC. The show begins each week at 8PM ET.

