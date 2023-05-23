Blake Shelton may not be taking the stage to perform a song solo during the live finale of Season 23’s The Voice, but he did team up to duet with his contenders who are still in the running for the top prize.

One of those artists vying for the win is 31-year-old NOIVAS, a soulful pop singer from Texas.

NOIVAS (whose stage name is his real name backwards) isn’t new to the music scene. In fact, he once placed in the Top 24 on a different reality singing competition series — Season 14 of American Idol. Additionally, he has already shared the stage with artists like Gavin DeGraw, Jason Mraz and others.

Onstage with Shelton on Tuesday night (May 23), the two dazzled on a cover of the longtime coach's song "Home," a Michael Buble cover that appeared on the country singer's album Pure BS.

Standing beside each other, Shelton and NOIVAS appeared on an intricate stage set decorated with tall grass and a truck parked behind them, amid a mountain backdrop with guitars in hand, serenading the audience with the tender country ballad.

Shelton was first to croon the lyrics before NOIVAS joined in with his deep, soulful vocals. Afterward, live audience erupted into wild cheers.

The collaboration was one of three songs that NOIVAS had to deliver over the two-day extravaganza. On Monday night, he performed a powerful rendition of “Cold” by Chris Stapleton and later returned with “Fly Away” by Lenny Kravitz.

The duet was one that Shelton gave as part of night two of the star-packed finale. Later on, he will return to sing with his other artist, Grace West, who is hoping to be named the winner at the end of the season.

Shelton’s latest appearance on The Voice marks his last, as he will officially end his run on the program following the winner reveal. And, he previously talked about how he wanted to soak in his final moments on the show, saying, "This'll be the first season that I've ever not performed on the show.”

"I just kinda wanna sit back and watch it all happen, and enjoy it," he told E! News. "I've never really been good at, like, taking in the moment while it's happening. And so I'm trying to do that. Gwen and I talk about that a lot. She's like, 'Just try to take it in.' And we both struggle with that, whenever something cool is happening."

The two-hour season finale episode includes performances by, Diplo and Lily Rose with their song “Sad in the Summer.” Maroon 5’s Adam Levine will also unveil his newest single “Middle Ground.” Toosii, meanwhile, performed his smash “Favorite Song,” and CeeLo Green made a return for a surprise performance of an ‘80s medley, in honor of Shelton.

The Season 23 The Voice finale will also include former coaches Camila Cabello, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, Usher, Pharrell Williams and Dolly Parton.

NOIVAS is currently in the Top 5 and hopes that his three-song set will be enough to give him the edge over fellow contestants, Team Blake's Grace West, Niall Horan’s Gina Miles, Team Clarkson’s D Smooth, and Chance the Rapper’s sister trio, Sorelle.

Last season's winner was Team Blake’s Bryce Leatherwood, which gave the longtime country coach his ninth win. The winner of Season 23’s The Voice will be announced at the end of the broadcast.