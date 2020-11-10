‘The Voice’ Battles: Team Blake’s Worth the Wait Sing Little Big Town Against Taryn Papa [WATCH]

The Voice Season 19 Battle Rounds kicked off on Monday (Nov. 9), with coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Gwen Stefani introducing their celebrity advisors. Kane Brown will be working with Shelton’s team, Leon Bridges with Clarkson's team, Miguel with Legend and Julia Michaels with Stefani.

Team Blake put forth an extraordinarily difficult-to-pull-off matchup: solo singer Taryn Papa against family trio Worth the Wait, on a rather fiery tune that requires a lot of personality no matter who chooses to take it on, Little Big Town's "Little White Church." Papa held her own against a vocal squad, but the trio did, too, allowing both harmonies and a striking solo performance within their three-person structure.

The coaches were, of course, all wowed at the end. "That was fun to watch," exclaimed Legend. "It was like a tennis match!"

Clarkson noted sagely to Worth the Wait, "You actually sound like one human."

Meanwhile, Shelton -- who had the final say as to who would stay and who would go home -- coolly sat down and laid his thoughts out, drawing out some of his previous winners. First, he compared Papa to 2012 winner Cassadee Pope, then drew a parallel between Worth the Wait's Mia to 2013 champ Danielle Bradbery.

Shelton ended up choosing Worth the Wait, citing their family harmonies as a huge and unreplicable element in his decision. However, he had the ability to save Papa — if nobody stole her! — and, indeed, his fellow coaches allowed him to go ahead and keep her on his team.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8PM ET.

