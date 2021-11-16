The pressure was on during Tuesday night’s (Nov.16) episode of The Voice as three contestants had to compete against each other for the Instant Save vote.

After hearing host Carson Daly call out the artists who were safe from elimination, Team Ariana Grande’s Ryleigh Plank, Team John Legend’s Shadale, and Team Kelly Clarkson’s Gymani found themselves in the bottom three.

Shadale was first up to take the stage in hopes to wow fans. She showcased her powerful range and impressive vocal runs on a soul-infused rendition of Faith Hill’s “Breathe.” Shadale isn’t necessarily a country singer, but she has been choosing to cover country songs lately. On Monday (Nov. 15), she surprised viewers with Rascal Flatts' version of “Life Is a Highway.”

After Shadale’s performance, coach Legend shared a few comments with the hopeful.

“[You do] so well every time, and you’ve taken on different challenges. You’ve done R&B. You’ve done pop, you’ve done country. You’ve shown so many aspects of your voice. You have finesse, spunk, and power. You’re such a great performer and entertainer,” he said.

Unfortunately, Shadale’s performance of Hill’s “Breathe” didn’t keep her from elimination. It was Team Kelly’s Gymani, who won over viewers with her incredible version of Anita Baker’s “Sweet Love.” Gymani made it clear she did not belong in the bottom three by effortlessly hitting the high notes and dipping into the low notes for her performance, which also saw her beating out Team Grande’s Plank, who treated the studio audience to a cover of Grande’s “Dangerous Woman.”

“You are just an outstanding vocalist. I have been doing this for 20 years, and you inspire me,” Clarkson told Gymani before Daly opened up the window for fans to vote for their favorite artist. “You make me want to sing better, and you push me. You're an incredible singer and momma and lead such a great example....you can sing with me anytime!”

After America voted and Gymani's Instant Save was confirmed, the Top 11 were revealed to be Girl Named Tom from Team Kelly, Jershika Maple from Team Legend, Holly Forbes from Team Ariana, Wendy Moten from Team Blake, Hailey Mia from Team Kelly, Joshua Vacanti from Team Legend, Jim and Sasha Allen from Team Ariana, Paris Winningham from Team Blake, Jeremy Rosado from Team Kelly, Lana Scott from Team Blake and Gymani.

Fans can keep up with Gymani’s run on The Voice every Monday and Tuesday night on NBC.