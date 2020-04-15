The Swon Brothers Were Eating Late-Night Fast Food the First Time They Heard Themselves on the Radio

It's been years since the Swon Brothers first heard one of their songs on country radio, but it's a moment neither bandmate will ever forget. Oddly enough, though the experience came at different times for each of them, both Colton and Zach Swon were on their way to pick up late-night fast food when it happened.

Read on as the Swon Brothers recall their memories of hearing themselves on the radio for the first time, in their own words.

Colton Swon: The first time I heard it, I was by myself. I was pulling into the house we were renting at the time -- we were living together still -- and I had just gotten Taco Bell.

It was the midnight segment. It was late, exactly when you want Taco Bell.

I pull up, I'm about to kill the truck and go in, and "Later On" comes on. I'm like, "Are you kidding me?!"

I cried a little bit, with a Crunch Wrap Supreme in my mouth. It was a perfect moment.

Zach Swon: Ironically enough, my story is oddly similar. I can't remember what I was eating -- it wasn't Taco Bell ... but it was something like that.

I had gone on a run to get late-night food, and I think I heard it on that trip, the same song.

I think, [in the years since that happened], the way I look at [hearing our songs on the radio] now versus the way I looked at it in 2014 is way different. It doesn't always happen, but we try to slow it down to enjoy it now. Some of the stuff we experienced back then was just a whirlwind, you know? So if I hear it now, I'm like, "Wow, this is just an awesome moment."

I don't really care about where it's at on a chart. It would be awesome to have a No. 1, but just the fact that it's in the mix is really cool.