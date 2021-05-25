The Mavericks Announce Rescheduled En Español Tour, With New Dates Added

As live music continues to make a comeback after COVID-19-related shutdowns, the Mavericks have rescheduled a slew of tour dates, and added some new ones. “America’s greatest live dance band” is now slated for 50 upcoming shows across the United States.

A few months before the release of their first-ever Spanish-language album, En Español, the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the U.S., halting the band's plans of bringing their fans live music. Now, though, the Mavericks -- known for a blend of country and Latin styles -- are prepared to jump right back into the swing of touring and promoting their album.

On their En Español Tour, the genre-bending band plans to treat fans to renditions of Latin classics in addition to playing their own original music. The trek is set to begin on June 25, and tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday (May 28).

A full list of the Mavericks' 2021 tour dates is below. A press release notes that more are to be announced.

The Mavericks' 2021 En Español Tour Dates:

June 25 -- Selbyville, Del. @ Freeman Arts Pavilion (Live & Unplugged) *

July 10 -- Mount Solon, Va. @ Red Wing Roots Music Festival *

July 16 -- Shipshewana, Ind. @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center *

July 17 -- Fond du Lac, Wisc. @ Thelma Sadoff Center for the Arts *

July 18 -- Bayfield, Wisc. @ Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua *

July 21 -- Bismarck, N.D. @ Belle Mehus Auditorium *

July 22 -- Mankato, Minn. @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater

July 24 -- White Sulphur Springs, Mont. @ Red Ants Pants Festival *

Aug. 13 -- Saratoga, Calif. @ Mountain Winery (with Los Lobos) *

Aug 14. -- Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre (with Los Lobos) *

Aug 19. -- Tucson, Ariz. @ Fox Theatre

Aug. 20 -- Scottsdale, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Ballroom (with Los Lobos) *

Aug. 21 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre (with Los Lobos, Ozomatli) *

Aug. 25 -- Santa Fe, N.M. @ HIPICO Santa Fe *^

Aug. 29 -- Pelham, Tenn. @ The Caverns *

Sept. 12 – Webster, Mass. @ Indian Ranch *

Sept. 24 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Taft Theatre

Sept. 25 – Jim Thorpe, Pa. @ Penn's Peak *

Sept. 26 – Pittsburgh, Pa, @ Byham Theater *

Sept. 30 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant *

Oct. 1 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ State Theatre

Oct. 2 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Pabst Theatre

Oct. 8 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre

Oct. 9 – Helotes, Texas @ John T. Floore's Country Store *

Oct. 10 – Midland, Texas @ Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center *

Oct. 21 – Durham, N.C. @ Carolina Theatre

Oct. 22 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

Oct. 23 – Staten Island, N.Y. @ St. George Theatre

Oct. 26-27 – Portsmouth, N.H. @ The Music Hall *

Oct. 30-31 – Tarrytown, N.Y. @ Tarrytown Music Hall

Nov. 4 – Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Music Hall *

Nov. 5 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse *

Nov. 14 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Fillmore *

Nov. 18-19 – Napa, Calif. @ Uptown Theatre *

Nov. 20 – El Cajon, Calif. @ Magnolia Performing Arts Center *

Dec. 3-4 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium *

Dec. 10-11 -- Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre *

Dec. 12 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ Paramount Theatre *

Dec. 14 – Englewood, N.J. @ Bergen PAC *

Dec. 16 – Westbury, N.Y. @ Theatre at Westbury *

Dec. 17 – New London, Conn. @ Garde Arts Center *

Dec. 18 -- Kingston, N.Y. @ Ulster Performing Arts Center *

* rescheduled date from 2019, 2020 or 2021

^ moved to outdoor venue

More Can't Miss Country Tours Set for 2021: