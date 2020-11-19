In September, the Mavericks made a triumphant return to Austin City Limits, taping a set for the long-running television show for the first time in two decades. Their concert premieres on Saturday (Nov. 21), but The Boot's readers can get a sneak peek now; press play above to watch the band's performance of "Recuerdos."

From the Mavericks' new album En Español, "Recuerdos" is a Spanish-language original, written by bandleader Raul Malo and Alejandro Menendez Vega. The song's title in English is "Memories," and its lyrics speak of the ending of a relationship: "Today is the day I have to leave / Our paths will separate / Our story has already come to an end," Malo sings in Spanish. "Beautiful memorie will remain in me / Oh, oh / Your memories will accompany me."

The Mavericks' ACL set will feature both new and reimagined Spanish classics, as well as some of their career highlights. The episode, part of the show's 46th season, was taped without an audience due to the novel coronavirus pandemic; it's only the second time in Austin City Limits history that fans have not been present for a performance.

Additional ACL Season 46 episodes will begin airing in January, with full details to be announced. In addition to the Mavericks, Yola, Rufus Wainwright and more have appeared thus far this season.

The Mavericks' Austin City Limits episode will premiere on PBS stations throughout the country and then be available to watch online. Visit ACLTV.com for full details.