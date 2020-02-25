The Mastersons, ‘So Impossible’ Music Video [Exclusive Premiere]

A duo both musically and in their personal life, the Mastersons are gearing up for the release of a brand-new album in early March. Press play above to watch the music video for their song "So Impossible," premiering exclusively on The Boot.

Even those who aren't familiar with the Mastersons -- guitarist Chris Masterson and violinist Eleanor Whitmore -- will see a familiar face in their new music video: Shooter Jennings. The musician-slash-producer and son of country great Waylon Jennings worked on the Texas duo's new album, which they recorded at Sunset Sound Recorders, in their adopted home of Los Angeles, Calif.

In '70s-tinged "So Impossible" video, directed by Ted Newsome, Jennings is playing piano as the Mastersons cut the song at Sunset Sound Recorders. The track "started out as a letter to our polarized country during these difficult times," Whitmore explans.

"This song definitely illustrates that we love Ray Davies as much as Ray Price," adds Masterson. "We wanted the musical backdrop of the song to be a playful contrast to the serious nature of the lyric, and we caught it on the first take."

The Mastersons have released three albums together since 2012, after meeting in 2006, getting married in 2009 and assisting each other with their respective solo releases. Now members of the Dukes, Steve Earle's band, in addition to their duo career, they each previously enjoyed successful careers touring with Son Volt (Masterson) and in Kelly Willis' band (Whitmore). More recently, the Mastersons played on Tanya Tucker's Grammy-winning While I'm Livin' album, which Jennings produced.

No Time for Love Songs, the Mastersons' new album and their first since 2017's Transient Lullabies, is due out on March 6 via Red House / Compass Records Group and is available for pre-order now. They recorded the project with Jennings and some family members and close friends, including Aaron Lee Tasjan and Bonnie Whitmore, Eleanor's sister.

The Mastersons began an extensive springtime tour in support of their new album on Sunday (Feb. 23). The trek will extend into late May. Visit TheMastersonsMusic.com for more details, and for more information on the band and their music.