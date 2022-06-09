Breakout country duo The Kentucky Gentlemen are set to release their debut EP, The Kentucky Gentlemen: Vol. 1, on July 22. Today (June 9), the talented siblings are giving The Boot readers an exclusive first listen to their romantic new track "Love Language."

27-year-old twins Brandon and Derek Campbell moved to Nashville nearly a decade ago, but 2022 has marked a pivotal and exciting new chapter for the pair. Their tracks "Whatever You're Up For" and "Alcohol" have earned acclaim for melding a mainstream yet progressive pop-country sound.

With "Love Language," the siblings build on that well-earned buzz by serving up a sensual, heartfelt ballad that's both accessible and respective.

"What’s your love, love language / Tell me everything your body’s saying," they request. "Just our little secret / Baby I can keep it / Give you every affirmation you’re needing"

"'Love Language' is the ultimate love song," the duo tells The Boot. "It represents the promise you make to the one you love that you’re going to do all you can to love them properly. There are so many different ways to communicate who you feel about someone. We wrote this song for romantics like us who love hard and aren't afraid to dive deeper into what it takes to fall in love and stay in love. Our hope is that when people hear this they feel as if they just opened a love letter from their soulmate."

Listen to "Love Language" below:

"Love Language" is one of five tracks featured on the duo's upcoming EP, which is set for release on July 22. Co-produced by Chris Sligh (Rascal Flatts) and Matt McClure (Lee Brice, Dylan Scott), the project provides a soundscape that mixes elements of today's pop-country hits, R&B and the 90s country classics that the Campbells grew up listening to. With tracks that range from breakup anthems to powerful explorations of the challenges they've personally faced as Black and gay men, The Kentucky Gentlemen: Vol. 1 acts as an impressive and long overdue introduction to the country music scene.

"There's no better feeling than finally getting to share what we've been working on for so long," they explain. "Our first EP, The Kentucky Gentlemen: Vol. 1, is just the beginning of many volumes to come in our musical journey. Since moving to Nashville as teenagers, we've experienced several chapters of our lives that have helped us grow. This chapter has been our favorite because we've truly leaned into what makes us unique. From breakup anthems to soulful country ballads to sultry summer jams, every song on this project embraces who we are."

If you're one of the thousands of country fans headed to CMA Fest in Nashville this weekend, you'll have multiple chances to catch The Kentucky Gentlemen perform live. Tonight (June 9), they'll take the stage at the Country Proud event in honor of Pride Month, alongside Chris Housman, Gina Venier, Lila McCann, Harper Grae, Sonia Leigh and many more. Fans can head to the ACME Feed and Seed’s Spirit of Country stage on Saturday to catch the duo's live set at 6:30PM. On Sunday at 2PM, they'll perform alongside fellow rising talents Tylar Bryant, Roberta Lea and Julie Williams at the Black Opry showcase on the CMA Close Up Stage inside Fan Fair X.

You can find a full list of tour dates and more information on the duo at The Kentucky Gentlemen's official website.

The Kentucky Gentlemen, The Kentucky Gentlemen: Vol 1 Track List:

1. "Whatever You're Up For"

2. "Lose My Boots"

3. "Alcohol"

4. "Love Language"

5. "Vibin’"