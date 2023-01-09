The Chicks Announce 2023 Las Vegas Residency

The Chicks are the latest in a list of country acts taking their live show to Las Vegas in 2023. Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer will take the stage for the trio's first residency this spring.

The trio will hit the Zappos Theater stage at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino for six shows, scheduled for May 3, 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13. Each performance will kick off at 8PM PT, marking the band's first confirmed live dates of the year.

"Finally getting to play live in 2022 left us hungry to continue our tour," the band says. "After so many years without new music, last year felt like a long time coming. We hope our fans are ready for more in 2023 because we are not done! There is a lot more to come this year and we are excited to get it all started in Las Vegas at the Zappos Theater this Spring."

Tickets for all six Vegas dates will go on sale this Friday, Jan. 13, at 10AM PT via Ticketmaster. Select fans and Citi cardmembers can access a special presale beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 10AM PT. Members of Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, Caesars Rewards members and registered Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have their own presale, which opens Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 10AM PT and ends Thursday, Jan. 12 at 10PM PT.

Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert and Luke Bryan are among the other major country acts that announced Vegas residencies for 2023.