The Chicks to Perform at 2020 Democratic National Convention

The Chicks are among the artists set to perform at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Billie Eilish, Maggie Rogers and more are also on the lineup for the big political event, during which the party's presidential hopeful, Joe Biden, and his vice presidential pick, Kamala Harris, will make their bids for office official.

In addition to the Chicks, Eilish and Rogers, Stephen Stills, John Legend, Leon Bridges, Common, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Porter and Prince Royce are also scheduled to perform at the 2020 DNC. They'll be performing, per CBS, both "renditions of the National Anthem and American classics [and] new songs, with the idea of drawing in viewers who may not have tuned in before."

Along with the artists' performances, which will take place remotely rather than in Milwaukee, Wisc., prominent Democratic politicians will also speak throughout the event. Former president Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and more are part of that lineup.

The 2020 Democratic National Convention will be a mostly virtual event on Aug. 17-20, with only those participants who must absolutely be there in person attending. Further information, including how to watch, is available at DemConvention.com.

Biden and Harris will be campaigning against incumbent president Donald Trump and vice president Mike Pence for their respective offices. The Republican National Convention is scheduled for late August.