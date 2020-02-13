The Cadillac Three will perform six songs and take questions about their new Country Fuzz album during their RISERS Live performance on Thursday night (Feb. 13). Think of it as your free ticket to experience the "Hard Out Here for a Country Boy" trio’s 2020 tour from your sofa.

On Tuesday (Feb. 11), the Cadillac Three were announced as the newest Taste of Country RISERS with a live performance of "Hard Out Here for a Country Boy," a song recorded with Travis Tritt and Chris Janson. Those who watched the premiere wanted more, and the good news is there’s lots more.

Jaren Johnston, Neil Mason and Kelby Ray will include songs like “Heat” and “Slow Rollin’” in their set, as well as one surprise cover song. Country Fuzz became available in stores and at digital retailers on Friday (Feb. 7). It’s the band’s fourth studio album on Big Machine Records.

The Country Fuzz Tour began one day after the Cadillac Three filmed this live performance at the S4 Room in Nashville. After shows throughout the southeast and American heartland, the band moves to Europe for much of March before returning with more North American dates throughout May. Long heralded as one of country's most explosive live acts, the Cadillac Three offer a glimpse of what they'll bring with them during this 30-minute concert.

Previous RISERS shoots have been soft, intimate tapings, but that's just not who this band is. So turn up the volume and enjoy Johnston playing as many electric guitar solo as he likes, Mason keeping time with a furious drum beat and Kelby Ray keeping it a country with his pedal steel.

Taste of Country's Billy Dukes hosts the Q&A portion of the video. Be sure to subscribe to both Taste of Country and the Cadillac Three on YouTube for more Country Fuzz.