The Cactus Blossoms Tip Their Hats to The Past in ‘Is It Over’ [WATCH]

The Cactus Blossoms' colorful, retro-inspired new video for "Is It Over" finds the duo reflecting on when it's time to take a final bow.

Directed by Joshua Shoemaker, whose previous work includes music videos for Margo Price, Erin Rae and Marcus King among others, "Is It Over" uses follows The Cactus Blossoms on a journey to and from the performance stage. Set to a slow-rolling groove, brothers Page Burkum and Jack Torrey create a musical blend that gives a modern shine to folk-leaning, 1970s style accompaniment.

"The song is about an old country crooner who wants to relive his glory years but wonders if his best days are in the past," the duo said in a statement. "It seemed fitting to start with a corny country TV style performance before breaking the 4th wall to wander through the photo studio on our way to the curtain call. When we started the band we were doing a lot of Hank Williams-era stuff and wearing cowboy hats, so it’s kind of a nod to those times as well."

Check out The Cactus Blossoms' video for "Is It Over" below:

"Is It Over" is a track from the duo's upcoming album One Day, which is set for release on Feb. 11. You can learn more about The Cactus Blossoms and check out their upcoming tour dates via their official website.

