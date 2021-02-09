The Brother Brothers take an honest look at one of life's hardest emotions in their new song "Sorrow." Despite being plodding and melancholy, the track is full of gorgeous harmonies from identical twins Adam and David Moss.

Written by the Mosses, "Sorrow" -- which is premiering exclusively on The Boot -- speaks specifically about a lost relationship, the pain left in its wake and the desire to find such a love again. "Sorrow, only sorrow / It's the only thing that cares for me / Sorrow, only sorrow / Leave me be, leave me be," the brothers sing in the chorus.

Though the song's protagonist is downtrodden now, however, there is hope: "Though my heart is weary, I am singing," notes the second verse.

"This song sets out to tell a story as old as humanity — sorrow," shares David Moss, "and to trace the line it travels through all of us."

Adam and David Moss co-wrote "Sorrow" prior to the COVID-19 pandemic; David handles lead vocals, guitar and cello, while Adam sings harmony and plays the fiddle. Rounding out the lush melody are Dave Speranza on bass, Brian Kantor on drums, vibraphone and tambourine, and Wayne Horvitz on the B3 organ and the Wurlitzer.

"Sorrow" is one of 10 songs on Calla Lily, the Brother Brothers' sophomore album. The Peoria, Ill.-born and -raised pair debuted with 2018's Some People I Know, and spent the time between then and when the pandemic largely shut down the live music industry in March of 2020 touring with I'm With Her, among others, and playing headlining shows.

The Mosses worked with Ryan Hadlock on Calla Lily, recording at Bear Creek Studios in Woodinville, Wash. The album is due out on April 16, via Compass Records; visit TheBrotherBrothersMusic.com to learn more.

Listen to the Brother Brothers' "Sorrow":