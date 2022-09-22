Toronto's Julian Taylor has followed up his award-winning album The Ridge with a forthright protest album, Beyond the Reservoir.

On "Seeds," Taylor adapts the evergreen resistance phrase, "They tried to bury us, but they didn't know we were seeds." The song is a joyous affirmation of what makes us all unique — and how we need to fight from being worn down by forces that make us feel less-than. The video's natural imagery is intended to help us feel connected to the natural world — and embody the resilience we find there.

Taylor will share an additional single, "Opening the Sky" this Friday (Sept. 23) ahead of Beyond the Reservoir's Oct. 14 release. -- Rachel Cholst