The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Julian Taylor, Dailey & Vincent + More
Every week, The Boot highlights recent favorites from country, Americana and everything in between. In each list, music fans will find picks from our contributing team that we think you'll love.
Keep reading to check out the latest installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks.
Julian Taylor"Seeds"
Toronto's Julian Taylor has followed up his award-winning album The Ridge with a forthright protest album, Beyond the Reservoir.
On "Seeds," Taylor adapts the evergreen resistance phrase, "They tried to bury us, but they didn't know we were seeds." The song is a joyous affirmation of what makes us all unique — and how we need to fight from being worn down by forces that make us feel less-than. The video's natural imagery is intended to help us feel connected to the natural world — and embody the resilience we find there.
Taylor will share an additional single, "Opening the Sky" this Friday (Sept. 23) ahead of Beyond the Reservoir's Oct. 14 release. -- Rachel Cholst
Dailey & Vincent"Those Memories of You"
Three-time Grammy nominee and Grand Ole Opry members Dailey & Vincent have joined the likes of Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris in recording Bill and James Monroe's "Those Memories of You." This lively rendition features heavy drumbeats and energetic guitar licks alongside Dailey & Vincent's distinctive, punchy harmonies.
"Those memories of you still haunt me / Every night when I lay down / I'll always love you, little darling / Until the day they lay me down," the Bluegrass duo declares in the melancholy chorus.
This fantastic country, rock, and Bluegrass-melded number is featured on Dailey & Vincent's new album, Let's Sing Some Country, out now. -- Jeremy Chua
Quinn Christopherson"Celine (Acoustic Version)"
Native Alaskan singer-songwriter Quinn Christopherson has been experimenting with big sounds on his latest album, Write Your Name in Pink. But this newest release is Christopherson's stripped-down interpretation of a beautiful song dedicated to his mother. The song commemorates his mom's karaoke night adventures, a moment of respite for the single mother of four.
Write Your Name in Pink explores Quinn's journey to adulthood amidst his transition. The acoustic version of the song is filled with affection and admiration for his mother — maybe call yours today? -- Rachel Cholst
Angela Sclafani"How We Meet"
New York's Angela Sclafani has a flare for the dramatic. Sclafani, a Broadway actress herself, tells a story of new love with a sweeping epic grandeur. The song has a driving pop beat, which makes the budding romance in the track's lyrics seem all but inevitable. It's a sweet flight of fancy with a compelling sense of urgency. -- Rachel Cholst
Maryanna Devlin"Cut and Run"
Out Sept. 30, Maryanna Devlin's upcoming album A Great Many Things is an exorcism of the tragedies that drugs and alcohol have wrought on her family life. "Cut and Run," her latest single, is both mysterious and uplifting. Spurning those who would gaslight her, Devlin brings both a sense of defiance and vulnerability to the song.
The track isn't a kiss-off, but it's certainly not about feeling guilty, either. Instead, Devlin uses those moments to contemplate where she's been and how to move forward. -- Rachel Cholst