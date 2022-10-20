The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Adeem the Artist, Teni Rane + More

Buzzed-about country newcomer Jonathan Hutcherson is back with his first new song of the year, "Blue Collar." Written by Hutcherson, Luke Laird and Mark Trussell, the upbeat number is a life anthem and a proud ode to the humble working-class Americans Hutcherson surrounds himself with.

"My kind of people are the ones who go to work, go to the church in the same blue jeans / My kind of people know how to live what they say, and say what they mean / Makin' all this money but they know it ain't all about a dollar," he sings in the boot-stomping singalong chorus, before excitedly welcoming listeners to "the home of the red letter, white picket, blue collar." More new music from Hutcherson is slated to drop in the coming months. -- Jeremy Chua