The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Leyla McCalla, Shovels & Rope + More

On Feb. 25, The Band of Heathens celebrate the release of of Remote Transmissions, Vol. 1, a collection of cover songs that will be their first full-length effort since 2020's Stranger. The first taste fans get of the new record is a faithful, modern take on Little Feat's '74 track, "Rock and Roll Doctor," and they get a little help from fellow Austin rockers White Denim. As you can tell, when these two bands come together to honor Little Feat, they create rock and roll magic. -- Chuck Armstrong