The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Kat & Alex, Sharell Bryant + More
Every week, The Boot highlights recent favorites from country, Americana and everything in between. In each list, music fans will find picks from our contributing team that we think you'll love. Keep reading to check out the latest installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks.
Kat & Alex"We Bought a House"
Rising country-Latino duo Kat & Alex are back with yet another hit-ready song, "We Bought A House." Co-written with Lindsay Rimes and Josh Osborne, the autobiographical mid-tempo tune beautifully chronicles the Kat & Alex's bliss and contentment in being able to call a place their home. More so than its physical or status symbol, to them, owning a house signifies the beginning of a new chapter and a lifelong journey together. "We ain't got much, but it'll do / 'Cause we got love big enough for two / No we ain't growing up, we're just kinda settling down / Yeah, we bought a house," they sing in the heartfelt, romantically-harmonized chorus. At its core, country music is about putting life into a song, and Kat & Alex continue to do an impeccable job at that. -- Jeremy Chua
Sharell Bryant"Lost Time"
New York-based Sharell Bryant can make anything beautiful -- death, breakups, and...this folk rendition of The Parent Trap. Trust us on this one; the hitch in Bryant's voice as she delivers the verses gives poignancy to her tale -- a window into childhood optimism that makes any far-fetched plan seem possible, and with a heavy dose of nostalgia that provides some adult wisdom to the proceedings. -- Rachel Cholst
Ben Burgess"Tears the Size of Texas"
Hit songwriter and emerging artist Ben Burgess melds authentic western storytelling with traditional country instrumentation on his latest song, "Tears the Size of Texas." Co-written with Josh Kerr and produced by Joey Moi, the organic, pedal steel-driven tune chronicles the highs and lows of Burgess' fictional love life. In it, he assumes the identity of a cowboy who's riding out the highs and lows of a relationship, a result of his constant leaving "with the settin' sun," just "like the movies." He tells his love interest Daisy to hang on and not leave him but unfortunately, she does and now, he's left "crying tears the size of Texas." Of his gutwrenching song, the Dallas native shares, "'Tears' was actually the first song I wrote after Big Loud offered me a record deal, so it was basically the first song I wrote knowing I was going to get another shot at being an artist. It was kind of like a beginning where I knew I could say what I want, the way I want, and I could sing it the way I want. I think it's right that this is the one we're kicking off with.” -- Jeremy Chua
Dirty Streets"Get Out"
Memphis-based road dogs the Dirty Streets put it all on the floor on "Get Out." The band serves up skronky explosive blues punk that digs deep into the pocket. "Get Out" ties money woes into pride in home -- and the need to flee when the going gets tough. -- Rachel Cholst
Conner Smith"Feathered Indians"
Valory Music Co.'s Conner Smith has surprise-released a cover of Tyler Childers's "Featured Indians," and it's a definite must-listen. The reimagined version features thick mandolin and fiddle lines, along with a vocal delivery from Smith that leans more jubilant than wistful, as compared to its original. Of his rendition, the Tenn. native says that he "wanted to stay as true to the song as I could and still make it me," and hopes "people see the love I have for Tyler." It's certainly exciting that this romantic ode now gets introduced to a new audience, courtesy of one of country music's fast-rising stars. -- Jeremy Chua
La'Bronn Conner Jr."Ain't One Thing"
La'Bronn Conner Jr. spent his summers in Selma, Alabama with his grandparents, soaking up gospel and the blues. He'd trek back north to Cleveland, where he now weaves those sounds into rock and jazz. His soulful new song "Ain't One Thing" is a moody testament to constant struggle that soars to the highest highs and rumbles at a low growl, raging against the obstacles in one's life. Conner's performance carries warmth and optimism amid the struggle. -- Rachel Cholst
Jordan Rowe"5:00 in the Country"
Jordan Rowe's "5:00 in the Country" continues to showcase his excellent knack for delivering modern-day country songs with a neo-traditional twist. The barnstorming '90s-inspired tune is an upbeat number complete with stomping percussion, infectious fiddle lines, and gospel choir-assisted background vocals in the chorus. The crux of the track also pays homage to the enduring Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffet hit, "It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere. "I was looking for a sound that stands out in the crowd, and we even added a Gospel choir to it to help us get there," the emerging artist says of the song, which he wrote with Hunter Phelps and Driver Williams. -- Jeremy Chua
Will Stewart"Bad Memory"
Central Alabaman Will Stewart explores the sounds of the region -- a little bit Nashville, a little Birmingham, a lot of rolling hills -- in his album Slow Life, out tomorrow, August 5th. While Will's previous albums have been more reflective, Slow Life strives to live in the moment. "Bad Memory" exemplifies the blend of summery grooves and nostalgic lyrics Stewart explores throughout the album. -- Rachel Cholst