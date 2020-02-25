Liverpool Meets Nashville: 5 Times the Beatles Proved Their Country Fandom

You'd be hard-pressed to find a musician who isn't influenced by the Beatles. In fact, country artists especially have embraced the Fab Four's songwriting, as a slew of genre legends -- to name a few, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Emmylou Harris, Waylon Jennings, Steve Earle, Linda Ronstadt, and Willie Nelson -- have put their spin on the legendary band's tunes.

It's unsurprising, then, that the Beatles themselves had strong links to country music, especially to the early rock 'n' roll and rockabilly acts popular in the 1950s, when they were in school. There's even a 2015 book, The Beatles and Country Music, written by Don Cusic, that delves into the band's links in greater detail.

Here are five ways the Beatles embraced country music, both during the group's existence and in post-breakup solo careers.