The Band Perry are parting ways — at least for now. The sibling trio shared an update with their fans on social media on Monday (March 27), explaining that they plan to halt their work together as a band.

"We wanted to let you know that the three of us have decided to take a creative break as a group and each focus on our individual creative pursuits," the statement reads. "During this season, we will continue to support each other as artist and family in all we do."

They also expressed gratitude to their fans for supporting them through every step of their career. "Thank you for making our childhood dreams come true!" the Band Perry add, signing their note as "Kimberly, Reid and Neil."

The Band Perry formed back in the mid-2000s, and signed to Republic Nashville in 2009. Their second single, "If I Die Young," was the sibling group's first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart in 2010, kicking off a string of hit singles. "You Lie" reached the No. 2 spot on the chart, while 2011's "All Your Life," 2012's "Better Dig Two " and 2013's "Done" were all No. 1 hits.

The band transitioned to the pop genre in 2017 with a single called "Stay in the Dark," and the following year, they left their label and began releasing music independently. Their most recent releases, "The Good Life" and "Nite Swim," came in 2019.

