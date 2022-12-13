12 Years Ago: The Band Perry Hit No. 1 With ‘If I Die Young’

Twelve years ago today (Dec. 13, 2010) was an unforgettable day for the Band Perry: It was on that date that the sibling trio, made up of Kimberly, Reid and Neil Perry, landed at the top of the charts with their single "If I Die Young."

"If I Die Young," which was the second single from TBP's eponymous freshman album, was written by Kimberly Perry. Although it includes tragic lines such as, "If I die young, bury me in satin / Lay me down on a bed of roses / Sink me in the river at dawn / Send me away with the words of a love song / The sharp knife of a short life / I've had just enough time," the song was actually written in response to the gratitude that the Band Perry felt for all of their blessings.

"We really have gotten to live and love at our young ages," Kimberly Perry tells The Boot. ""If I Die Young," for us, is about, if it all ends at this moment, look at what we’ve gotten to do. Whatever time we’re given will be absolutely enough, as long as we make the most of it."

"If I Die Young" also hit No. 1 on the Adult Contemporary chart, landed at No. 4 on the Adult Top 40 chart, earned the No. 12 spot on the Mainstream Top 40 and hit No. 14 on the Hot 100 chart. It earned the threesome a Grammys nomination and helped them win an ACM and a CMA for New Artist of the Year, as well as a CMA for Song of the Year.

To date, "If I Die Young" has sold more than 7 million copies.

The Band Perry, "If I Die Young" Lyrics:

If I die young, bury me in satin / Lay me down on a bed of roses / Sink me in the river at dawn / Send me away with the words of a love song / Oh-oh, oh-oh

Lord, make me a rainbow, I'll shine down on my mother / She'll know I'm safe with you when she stands under my colors / Oh, and life ain't always what you think it ought to be, no / Ain't even gray, but she buries her baby / The sharp knife of a short life / Well, I've had just enough time

If I die young, bury me in satin / Lay me down on a bed of roses / Sink me in the river at dawn / Send me away with the words of a love song

The sharp knife of a short life / Well, I've had just enough time

And I'll be wearing white when I come into your kingdom / I'm as green as the ring on my little cold finger / I've never known the lovin' of man / But it sure felt nice when he was holdin' my hand / There's a boy here in town, says he'll love me forever / Who would have thought forever could be severed by

The sharp knife of a short life / Well, I've had just enough time

So put on your best boys, and I'll wear my pearls / What I never did is done / A penny for my thoughts / Oh no, I'll sell 'em for a dollar / They're worth so much more after I'm a goner / And maybe then you'll hear the words I've been singin' / Funny when you're dead, how people start listenin'

If I die young, bury me in satin / Lay me down on a bed of roses / Sink me in the river at dawn / Send me away with the words of a love song

Ooh, ooh, the ballad of a dove / Go with peace and love / Gather up your tears, keep 'em in your pocket / Save 'em for a time when you're really gonna need 'em / Oh, the sharp knife of a short life / Well, I've had just enough time / So put on your best boys, and I'll wear my pearls

