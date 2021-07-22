The Ballroom Thieves are definitely maybe possibly over it. Their new song "Woman" — premiering exclusively on The Boot — is proof.

"So you had a bad breakup and decided to write a song to prove to everybody that you’re over it," explain Martin Earley and Callie Peters. "Wistful reflection turns into denial, self-pity, anger and, finally, acceptance. You’re definitely over it. You add a big horn part during the spiteful bridge. Is she even going to care? It doesn’t matter, because you’re definitely over it."

A lush, dreamy melody, accented by drums by Ariel Bernstein, and call-and-response harmonies courtesy of Lady Lamb (friend of the band Aly Spaltro) create a calm, cool and collected feel — that is, until that bridge hits. "How could you leave me? / I am ruled by your love / Don't you believe me?" Peters and Spaltro sing in a slightly off-kilter fashion that is filled with spite, yes, but also perhaps a bit of a bitterness and hurt.

By the end, they've regained control: "So this is the last one / This is the last one / This is the last one / For you," Peters sings to end the song. We think we believe her — but also, maybe not.

The Ballroom Thieves and Bernstein recorded their parts of "Woman" live as a trio at Portland, Maine's Prism Analog before the COVID-19 pandemic began. It was "a really easygoing and rewarding experience," they say, as was adding Spaltro's harmonies from their home in Maine during the pandemic.

"It has been so helpful to be able to share the experience of momentarily losing our livelihood to COVID with someone who was going through the same thing," say Earley and Peters (who are engaged), "and we’re incredibly grateful to have Aly (and her raw vocal grit) in our lives."

The Ballroom Thieves formed in 2010, when Earley (guitar) and former member Devin Mauch (drums) met at Stonehill College, located just outside of Boston, Mass. They originally played with a different cellist, but after she left the band, they met Peters at an open mic night and asked her to join a while later.

The Ballroom Thieves' most recent album is 2020's Unlovely — which arrived just before the pandemic began in earnest in the United States — but "Woman" is their first song since the spring departure of Mauch, who is now focusing on artwork.

"Woman" is due out widely on Friday (July 23) and available to pre-save now.

Country Music's Best Breakup Songs Ever: