Tenille Townes, Lennon Stella, Orville Peck and more country artists are up for Canada's Juno Awards in 2020. Per the Juno Awards website, Stella's song "La Di Da" is up for Single of the Year, and she's competing head-to-head with Townes for the Breakthrough Artist of the Year trophy. Dallas Smith, Aaron Goodvin, Meghan Patrick and more artists are vying for the Country Album of the Year award, while Peck's Pony is nominated in the Alternative Album of the Year category. Frequently described as the "Canadian Grammys," the 2020 Juno Awards are set for March 15 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and will air live on CBC.

Texas country five-piece Reckless Kelly have announced plans for a brand-new double album that's set for release this spring. According to Billboard, the band will release American Jackpot, a 10-track effort that focuses on "American themes and stories," alongside American Girls, also a 10-song collection featuring tracks that "didn't fit the original theme" of the first record. Both American Jackpot and American Girls are due out on May 22.

Randy Travis will release a collection of his favorite gospel hymns and worship songs via the Gaither Music Group label on Feb. 21. Per a press release, the album, titled Randy Travis: Precious Memories of Worship and Faith, will include 12 classic Christian hymns, including "Sweet By and By" and "Blessed Assurance," alongside Travis' No. 1 hit "Three Wooden Crosses." The album will also be accompanied by a DVD of a live performance that was filmed in 2003 at the Calvary Assembly of God in Orlando, Fla. Randy Travis: Precious Memories of Worship and Faith is available for available for pre-order now.

Rachel Reinert is officially ready to release her debut solo album. The former Gloriana member has announced that she'll share Into the Blue, a record that features Reinert honing in on her California country sound, on March 13. It's the follow-up to Reinert's 2019 single "All We Have." “Four years in the making. It’s been a beautiful, challenging, liberating, humbling and healing journey," Reinert writes in a post announcing the record. "These songs are my heart. My truth. My path to self-discovery. My deepest reflections."