Reckless Kelly, ‘Thinkin’ Bout You All Night’ [Exclusive Premiere]

Texas country five-piece Reckless Kelly are premiering their brand-new song "Thinkin' Bout You All Night" exclusively for readers of The Boot. Press play below to listen.

Like the best country songs, "Thinkin' Bout You All Night" was born from a relationship gone south, and it explores the way we tend to obsess about our exes after a breakup. According to songwriter and Reckless Kelly frontman Willy Braun, the song came together as the band traveled across the country, which is probably why its laid-back sonic vibe makes it a solid road trip song.

"While on tour, I wrote each verse in a different state, in vastly different settings," Braun tells The Boot. "The song reminds me of traveling around the country and getting to take in some of the best she has to offer."

Braun says he wrote "Thinkin' Bout You All Night" in parts: Some of it was created at Garden of the Gods Park outside of Colorado Springs, Colo. The second verse came in Glen Ellen, Calif., while Braun was sitting on the front porch of a rented cabin after playing a show in the town. The track then was finished at a lodge in in Kalamath Lake, Ore., where Braun tapped Texas songwriter Bukka Allen to play piano on the demo track.

"We arranged it on the fly, and after a few takes, we had it recorded," Braun says. "It’s almost the exact same arrangement as it is on the record. Chris Masterson played guitar, and we somehow managed to recapture the spontaneity and magic of the first demo at the lodge."

Comprised of Braun and his brother Cody Braun, along with Ryan Engleman, Jay Nazz and Joe Miller, Reckless Kelly have been winning over audiences in Texas and beyond since relocating to the Lone Star State in 1996. "Thinkin' Bout You All Night" appears on Reckless Kelly's much-anticipated forthcoming album, titled American Jackpot. It's part of a double-album, along with American Girls, and is the band's first release since 2015's much-lauded Sunset Motel.

American Jackpot is due out on May 22; visit RecklessKelly.com for more information on the project. The band, like most others in America, is currently off the road and helping to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) by staying home, but Braun will be playing weekly Sunday night shows via Facebook Live. More information is available on Reckless Kelly's Facebook page.

Listen to Reckless Kelly's "Thinkin' Bout You All Night"