Story Behind the Song: Tenille Arts, ‘Somebody Like That’

Tenille Arts' single "Somebody Like That" looks for the kind of epic love that lasts a lifetime, inspired by the longstanding relationships she sees in her family. The song is one of the sunniest moments on her record, Love, Heartbreak & Everything in Between, and Arts says that's by design. Read on as the singer explains the story behind the song.

I wrote the song with Allison Veltz and Alex Kline. We just got together, and we have written quite a bit together, but I think this was one of the second or third songs that we wrote together.

We were talking about getting away from [writing] breakup songs and wanting to write something positive that was uptempo and fun, but still had substance to it, and was still, you know, a really positive way of looking at love. So we just sat down and knocked this song out.

Actually, it was in two writing sessions. We kind of had a base laid down, and we knew we wanted to keep working on this song, because we thought it was something special. So we did two writing sessions for this one, and I remember walking out thinking that it was really great, and I couldn't wait to share it with my team, and that it was a possibility for the next single.